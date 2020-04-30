Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Acquires 1,383 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 38.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,969 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,065 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,650,000 after acquiring an additional 7,968 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,152,000. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 198,258 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $11,967,000 after acquiring an additional 6,037 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 188,223 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $11,350,000 after buying an additional 5,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.44.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $58.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $239.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.60. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $62.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.44% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the cell phone carrier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

