iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by CX Institutional

CX Institutional grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 51.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,683 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of CX Institutional’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $50,548,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 237,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,482,000 after purchasing an additional 8,267 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,055,000. SWS Partners grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 21,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,637,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Falls Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% in the third quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 9,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $294.13 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $220.28 and a 12-month high of $340.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $265.59 and a 200-day moving average of $305.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $1.5314 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

