Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Purchased by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,770 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hexavest Inc. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 89.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMO stock opened at $335.62 on Thursday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.21 and a 52-week high of $346.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $302.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $312.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.13%.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total value of $1,465,531.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,188,746.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.03, for a total value of $8,200,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,538 shares in the company, valued at $24,122,670.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,410 shares of company stock worth $19,656,881 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $341.00 to $383.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Argus reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.21.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

