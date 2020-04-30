CX Institutional Buys 15,299 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

CX Institutional boosted its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 3,248.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,770 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,299 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Watch Point Trust Co lifted its position in Medtronic by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Watch Point Trust Co now owns 32,723 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its position in Medtronic by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 9,324 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 10,064 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Management LLC now owns 30,517 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its position in Medtronic by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 5,912 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Medtronic news, CEO Omar Ishrak bought 8,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $110.87 per share, for a total transaction of $972,440.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.86.

Shares of MDT opened at $99.14 on Thursday. Medtronic PLC has a 52 week low of $72.13 and a 52 week high of $122.15. The firm has a market cap of $131.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

