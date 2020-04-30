Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 6,499 Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in Paypal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Paypal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Paypal by 54.3% during the first quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Paypal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Paypal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $2,415,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 620,703 shares in the company, valued at $59,978,530.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 5,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $732,514.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,330 shares in the company, valued at $7,501,272.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 242,074 shares of company stock worth $26,220,554. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Paypal from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Paypal from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Paypal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.62.

Shares of PYPL opened at $123.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $141.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.70, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.94. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $124.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

