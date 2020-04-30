Camelot Portfolios LLC Reduces Stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Camelot Portfolios LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,031 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $427,000. Cedar Capital LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 13,133 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, Peterson Wealth Management bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 30.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $1,853,689.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 264,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,249,863.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $9,892,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,517,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,987,464.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 321,205 shares of company stock worth $38,475,040 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

WMT opened at $123.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $363.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.56 and its 200 day moving average is $118.46. Walmart Inc has a 12-month low of $98.85 and a 12-month high of $133.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.81%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WMT. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.79.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

