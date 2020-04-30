Abbrea Capital LLC Acquires 831 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Abbrea Capital LLC raised its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 28.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,771 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,055,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 127,856 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $22,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 881.5% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 68,433 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,912,000 after buying an additional 61,461 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in NVIDIA by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,646,826 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,290,273,000 after buying an additional 336,468 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $251.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $311.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.74.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.63, for a total transaction of $15,697,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.33, for a total transaction of $4,446,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,098,168.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 125,829 shares of company stock valued at $32,834,702. 4.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $298.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $132.60 and a 1-year high of $316.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $256.09 and a 200-day moving average of $238.96. The company has a market cap of $182.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.03, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

