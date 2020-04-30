Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Purchased by CX Institutional

CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 72.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,788 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in Waste Management by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in Waste Management by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 1,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total transaction of $152,121.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,254 shares in the company, valued at $5,285,975.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total value of $109,203.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,543.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,416 shares of company stock worth $17,185,208. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM opened at $100.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $42.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.97. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.34 and a twelve month high of $126.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Benchmark raised shares of Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Waste Management from $131.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Waste Management from $132.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.62.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

