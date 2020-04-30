Bruderman Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,939 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.50, for a total transaction of $53,690.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,929. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $2,139,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,415 shares of company stock valued at $17,232,259 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $194.19 on Thursday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $224.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. The company has a market capitalization of $521.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $167.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.41.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FB shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Facebook to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $226.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $244.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.08.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

