NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Capstone Financial Group Inc.

Capstone Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 41.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 995 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 717 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in NVIDIA by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 168,761 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $39,709,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in NVIDIA by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,980 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,711,347 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,814,480,000 after acquiring an additional 210,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 4.1% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 34,069 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 target price (up from $255.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $298.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $182.91 billion, a PE ratio of 66.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $256.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.96. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.60 and a fifty-two week high of $316.32. The company has a quick ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total transaction of $50,516.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,638,622.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.33, for a total transaction of $4,446,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,098,168.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 125,829 shares of company stock worth $32,834,702. 4.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

