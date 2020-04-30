Citizens National Bank Trust Department Invests $323,000 in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,936 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 65.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $2,139,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.50, for a total transaction of $53,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,415 shares of company stock valued at $17,232,259 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

FB opened at $194.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $167.87 and a 200-day moving average of $193.41. The company has a market capitalization of $521.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.06. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $224.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on shares of Facebook from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Facebook from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.08.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

