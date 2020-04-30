NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank raised its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,203 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 111.1% in the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 95 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 66.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA stock opened at $298.46 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $132.60 and a 1-year high of $316.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 7.13. The stock has a market cap of $182.91 billion, a PE ratio of 66.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $256.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.96.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.02, for a total transaction of $2,660,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 160,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,708,180.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James C. Gaither sold 15,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.41, for a total value of $4,221,385.29. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,359.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,829 shares of company stock worth $32,834,702 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $311.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.74.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

