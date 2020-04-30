Cottage Street Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,638 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,721 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,322,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 49,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,386,000 after buying an additional 5,463 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,677 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,146,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $146.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $101.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $101.08 and a one year high of $184.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.07.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $201.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.00.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

