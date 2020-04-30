Cwm LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 18.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,717 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $373,000. DDD Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 8,085 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 56,391 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $65,572,000 after purchasing an additional 28,440 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 645 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the first quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,649 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,174,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. 33.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,625.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,563.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,341.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,185.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,318.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $847.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $1,532.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). The business had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 20.71%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 42.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 45 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,151.24, for a total value of $51,805.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,839.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,457.16, for a total value of $87,429.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $565,378.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,820,434 shares of company stock worth $119,224,927 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.