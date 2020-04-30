CX Institutional Has $1.45 Million Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

CX Institutional raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 4,528.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,847 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 16,483 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth about $10,996,000. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 15.6% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 210,427 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $23,139,000 after buying an additional 28,376 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 85,330 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,347,000 after buying an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 53,445 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,877,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 11.3% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $103.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,038,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 90,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,356,747.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $106.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.79 and a 200-day moving average of $110.01. The company has a market cap of $78.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $126.73.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 173.56%. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

