CX Institutional Buys 27,171 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 453.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,171 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its position in Mondelez International by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ stock opened at $51.05 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.61. The company has a market capitalization of $73.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Mondelez International Inc has a 12 month low of $41.19 and a 12 month high of $59.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.94.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $67,878,282.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

