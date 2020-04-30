Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Sells 2,588,726 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI decreased its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 94.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,588,726 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for about 1.7% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $27,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth about $300,000. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 96.0% in the first quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 17,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,449,000 after buying an additional 8,686 shares in the last quarter. 48.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on BABA. UBS Group decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.55.

BABA opened at $206.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $511.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $195.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.47. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a one year low of $147.95 and a one year high of $231.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $161.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $12.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

