Calamos Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,764 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 12,183 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $12,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of United Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of United Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of United Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Technologies stock opened at $65.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $54.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.99. United Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $69.02 and a 12 month high of $158.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Technologies Co. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UTX. UBS Group increased their target price on United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Benchmark started coverage on United Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. United Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.07.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

