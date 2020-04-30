Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,719 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Welch Group LLC raised its position in shares of United Technologies by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 231,887 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,874,000 after purchasing an additional 19,478 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its holdings in United Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 11,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in United Technologies by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,346 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in United Technologies by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 20,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in United Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $2,731,000. 81.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.07.

United Technologies stock opened at $65.39 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.99. The company has a market cap of $54.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. United Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $69.02 and a 52-week high of $158.44.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that United Technologies Co. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

