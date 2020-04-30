Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Purchased by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences accounts for approximately 0.9% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $14,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 63.3% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 23.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.3% during the first quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 11,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 22,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Shares of GILD opened at $83.14 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.72 and its 200-day moving average is $68.69. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.89 and a 12 month high of $85.97. The firm has a market cap of $99.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 23.99%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on GILD shares. Guggenheim lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.11.

In related news, Director Olsen Per Wold sold 20,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $1,399,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 119,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,250,606. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $340,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,024,264.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,234 shares of company stock worth $5,667,854. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Further Reading: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.