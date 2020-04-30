CX Institutional Purchases 4,634 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

CX Institutional lifted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 64.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,816 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,634 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,440,000. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 10,631 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,125,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 16,458 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,837,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,039,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $307.09 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $299.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $301.36. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.05 and a fifty-two week high of $325.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Sunday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $343.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.54.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $443,826.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,967 shares in the company, valued at $7,346,125.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total value of $314,830.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,257,791.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,448 shares of company stock worth $2,308,656 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

