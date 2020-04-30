Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Holdings Trimmed by Asio Capital LLC

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2020

Asio Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 98.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 17,634 shares during the quarter. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Welch Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 144.2% in the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 6,810 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 24,589 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $2,739,000. Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 163,456 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 916.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 13,620 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 12,280 shares during the period. 30.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $123.60 on Thursday. Walmart Inc has a 1-year low of $98.85 and a 1-year high of $133.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.56 and its 200-day moving average is $118.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.81%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cleveland Research upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Walmart from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.79.

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $5,825,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $10,924,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,387,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,901,261.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $38,475,040 in the last 90 days. 50.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

