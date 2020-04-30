61,448 Shares in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Purchased by Citizens National Bank Trust Department

Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 61,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,006,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $38.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $212.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.01%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 51.53%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Sunday. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.11.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 312,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

