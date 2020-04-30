Certified Advisory Corp Acquires 738 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,466 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 32,818 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,170,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,991 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 5,774 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,385 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Imperial Capital cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $141.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.80.

NYSE DIS opened at $112.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.58 and a 200-day moving average of $129.50. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The company has a market cap of $191.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

