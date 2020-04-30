Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $750,000 Stock Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on MA. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $340.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mastercard from $266.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Guggenheim downgraded Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Mastercard from $315.00 to $359.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Mastercard from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.04.

Shares of MA opened at $283.69 on Thursday. Mastercard Inc has a 12-month low of $199.99 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $266.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

In related news, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $265.00 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,115. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $319,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,386,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,054 shares of company stock valued at $40,244,012. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

