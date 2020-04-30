Bridgeworth LLC Raises Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Bridgeworth LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,774 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,297,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 496,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $71,747,000 after acquiring an additional 63,786 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,451 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,883 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DIS opened at $112.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.10. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.58 and a 200 day moving average of $129.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Cfra decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Argus decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.80.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

