Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Stake Lowered by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lowered its stake in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,041 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Green Dot worth $2,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 11,770.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,172,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,586 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 162.0% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 974,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,710,000 after acquiring an additional 602,620 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the fourth quarter worth $13,578,000. Formula Growth Ltd. boosted its position in Green Dot by 123.3% during the fourth quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 982,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,891,000 after purchasing an additional 542,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Green Dot by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 837,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,514,000 after purchasing an additional 348,413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

GDOT opened at $32.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 0.92. Green Dot Co. has a 12-month low of $14.20 and a 12-month high of $66.81.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $238.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.97 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 13.49%. Green Dot’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Green Dot Co. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Robert Strub sold 4,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $115,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,533 shares in the company, valued at $2,538,325. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GDOT shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on Green Dot in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Green Dot from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Green Dot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Green Dot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Green Dot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.54.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

