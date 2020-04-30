iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 3.2% of Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $169.47 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $117.87 and a 52 week high of $210.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.8009 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

