iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 3.2% of Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $169.47 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $117.87 and a 52 week high of $210.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.8009 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF is Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF is Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position
Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 2,044 Shares of Fiserv Inc
Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 2,044 Shares of Fiserv Inc
Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Has $6.18 Million Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc.
Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Has $6.18 Million Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc.
Chesapeake Wealth Management Has $1.41 Million Stake in Waste Management, Inc.
Chesapeake Wealth Management Has $1.41 Million Stake in Waste Management, Inc.
Chesapeake Wealth Management Buys 706 Shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co
Chesapeake Wealth Management Buys 706 Shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co
Johnson & Johnson Shares Sold by Compass Capital Management Inc.
Johnson & Johnson Shares Sold by Compass Capital Management Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report