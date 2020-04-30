Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 2,044 Shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $6,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Fiserv by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,289,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,155,500,000 after acquiring an additional 340,147 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Fiserv by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,673,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,452,315,000 after acquiring an additional 7,234,231 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,905,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,285,000 after purchasing an additional 440,941 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,502,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,762,000 after purchasing an additional 340,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,745,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $895,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FISV shares. Cfra increased their price objective on Fiserv from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Fiserv from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Fiserv from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.07.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $104.73 on Thursday. Fiserv Inc has a fifty-two week low of $73.50 and a fifty-two week high of $125.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.35. The stock has a market cap of $67.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.88.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 160.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv Inc will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total value of $1,003,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 365,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,663,361.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total value of $3,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 398,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,062,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,954,400. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

