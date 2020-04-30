Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Has $6.18 Million Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lowered its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 83.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 324,628 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $6,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $145.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $132.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Waste Management has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.62.

NYSE:WM opened at $100.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.14 and a 200-day moving average of $111.56. The company has a market cap of $42.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.78. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $85.34 and a one year high of $126.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 67,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.79, for a total transaction of $8,481,390.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,778,975.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steve Batchelor sold 41,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.71, for a total transaction of $5,129,387.73. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,467 shares in the company, valued at $3,892,782.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,416 shares of company stock valued at $17,185,208 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

