Chesapeake Wealth Management Has $1.41 Million Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 58,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,692,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 87,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,972,000 after purchasing an additional 12,617 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 244,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,814,000 after purchasing an additional 20,129 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $131.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $145.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $132.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.62.

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.06, for a total value of $66,156.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,178,044.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total transaction of $109,203.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,543.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,416 shares of company stock worth $17,185,208. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $100.94 on Thursday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.34 and a 12 month high of $126.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.56. The firm has a market cap of $42.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.78.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.