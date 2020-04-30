Chesapeake Wealth Management Buys 706 Shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock opened at $79.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 12-month low of $65.09 and a 12-month high of $109.46.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 14.28%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

In other Arthur J Gallagher & Co news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 3,433 shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total transaction of $361,426.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,426.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 15,100 shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total transaction of $1,556,961.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,082 shares in the company, valued at $4,132,855.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $104.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.33.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

