Cottage Street Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,438 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 556.3% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,406,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,340,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total value of $2,283,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,222,197.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,589,300. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $287.65 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $257.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.93. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52 week low of $187.72 and a 52 week high of $306.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.63.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $64.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNH. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $341.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Stephens lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $322.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.68.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.