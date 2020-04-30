Cwm LLC Buys 2,930 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 64.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,452 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,705,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 202,697 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $54,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Netflix by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,453,029 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,403,160,000 after buying an additional 218,262 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 81.0% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Netflix in the third quarter worth about $553,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

NFLX stock opened at $411.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $177.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $374.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $338.15. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.28 and a fifty-two week high of $449.52.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 30.83%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.69, for a total value of $23,851,136.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,369 shares in the company, valued at $23,851,136.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total value of $704,094.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 201,573 shares of company stock valued at $79,488,428. 4.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NFLX. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 target price (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Nomura Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $445.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.89.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.