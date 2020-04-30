Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC cut its holdings in shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,521 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 25,153 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $2,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter worth $224,219,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,037,045 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $161,437,000 after buying an additional 2,638,029 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Twitter by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,617,035 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $276,176,000 after buying an additional 1,727,024 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Twitter by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,947,892 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $94,480,000 after buying an additional 1,451,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ennismore Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,754,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TWTR opened at $31.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.52. Twitter Inc has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $45.85. The company has a current ratio of 9.15, a quick ratio of 9.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The social networking company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.89 million. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 42.37%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Twitter Inc will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TWTR. Aegis raised their price objective on shares of Twitter from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Twitter from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Guggenheim lowered Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. OTR Global downgraded Twitter from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.83.

In other news, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total transaction of $67,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Rosenblatt sold 81,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $2,925,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 264,184 shares of company stock worth $9,411,190. 2.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

