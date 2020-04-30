BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) CFO Gary Shedlin Sells 2,625 Shares of Stock

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) CFO Gary Shedlin sold 2,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.16, for a total value of $1,333,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Gary Shedlin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BlackRock alerts:

On Thursday, February 20th, Gary Shedlin sold 4,000 shares of BlackRock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.49, for a total value of $2,285,960.00.

NYSE:BLK opened at $511.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $434.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $484.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.98 and a fifty-two week high of $576.81.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.61 EPS. Research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 25.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $485.00 to $383.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on BlackRock from $482.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $535.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $507.00.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.