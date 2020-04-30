Colin Yankee Sells 15,829 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Stock

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) EVP Colin Yankee sold 15,829 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.88, for a total transaction of $1,644,316.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,965.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $101.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $63.89 and a 12 month high of $114.25.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 38.38% and a net margin of 6.71%. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at $8,927,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,526,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $142,613,000 after acquiring an additional 302,843 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 49,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,643,000 after acquiring an additional 18,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 702,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,678,000 after acquiring an additional 148,387 shares in the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush lowered shares of Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Gordon Haskett cut Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Nomura Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.88.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

