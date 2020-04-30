Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Chairman David Rowland Sells 5,405 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2020

Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Chairman David Rowland sold 5,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $999,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 17,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,181,815. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

David Rowland also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, April 20th, David Rowland sold 34 shares of Accenture stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.34, for a total transaction of $5,961.56.
  • On Wednesday, February 5th, David Rowland sold 9,791 shares of Accenture stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.38, for a total transaction of $2,069,621.58.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $187.56 on Thursday. Accenture Plc has a 52-week low of $137.15 and a 52-week high of $216.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $165.46 and a 200-day moving average of $191.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The company had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $205.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $246.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.38.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,753,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,633,592,000 after acquiring an additional 167,152 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,540,443 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,215,995,000 after acquiring an additional 165,557 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,222,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,941,889,000 after acquiring an additional 550,509 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,819,907 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,436,068,000 after acquiring an additional 120,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $1,334,072,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

