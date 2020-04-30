Cypress Wealth Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 39.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,829 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,431,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,293,956,000 after buying an additional 5,044,602 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,543,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $967,955,000 after buying an additional 520,485 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,742,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $603,320,000 after buying an additional 1,943,860 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,654,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $725,706,000 after buying an additional 1,240,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,409,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $415,730,000 after buying an additional 229,737 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $66.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.13. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $47.52 and a 52 week high of $85.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2519 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

