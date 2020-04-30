Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 825 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in Alphabet by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,341.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $847.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,185.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,318.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $1,532.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). The business had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 20.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.50 EPS. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 42.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total value of $45,241.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,457.16, for a total value of $87,429.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,378.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,820,434 shares of company stock valued at $119,224,927. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GOOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Nomura Securities lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Alphabet from $1,465.00 to $1,445.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,563.77.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

