Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Stake Raised by CX Institutional

CX Institutional increased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 5,088.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,815 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,568 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 171,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,403,000 after buying an additional 7,753 shares in the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 59,171 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $69,310,000 after purchasing an additional 21,186 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125,089 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Langenberg & Company upgraded Honeywell International to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.00.

Shares of NYSE HON opened at $146.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.07. The company has a market cap of $101.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.14. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.08 and a 12 month high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

