CX Institutional Buys 28,689 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 312.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,689 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BCS Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $864,000. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,114,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 174,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,885,000 after acquiring an additional 11,634 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 37.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 38,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 10,455 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Group LTD bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $103.97 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.71. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $73.32 and a 1-year high of $139.41.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

