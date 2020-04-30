Cwm LLC Has $10.03 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cwm LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 742.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,173 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 224,897 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $10,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $2,297,257,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,869,145 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $857,003,000 after acquiring an additional 5,176,828 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,607,406 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,755,691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244,954 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,052,288 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $625,988,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $185,636,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $43.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $180.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.63. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.53%.

In related news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 199,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,274,406.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSCO. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.05.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

