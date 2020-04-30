AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stake Increased by Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,991 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $2,928,300,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,216,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,079,689,000 after buying an additional 8,261,619 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,540,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,272,292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091,166 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its holdings in AT&T by 1,771.7% in the first quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 2,408,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in AT&T by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 25,036,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $978,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,705 shares during the period. 56.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE T opened at $31.43 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $39.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.76.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. AT&T’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on T. Nomura dropped their price target on AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AT&T from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.15.

In other AT&T news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang bought 6,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,207.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 142,754 shares of company stock worth $5,037,180. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

