Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Trims Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises about 2.2% of Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 126.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PG opened at $117.08 on Thursday. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1 year low of $94.34 and a 1 year high of $128.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.91%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PG. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.31.

In other Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 25,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total value of $3,059,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 50,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,046,461. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 7,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $883,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,369,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,392,511 shares of company stock valued at $887,693,596. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

