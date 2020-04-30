Columbus Circle Investors Buys 26,154 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Columbus Circle Investors raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 94.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 53,931 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,154 shares during the quarter. Columbus Circle Investors’ holdings in salesforce.com were worth $7,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,322,911,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 12.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,667,028 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,145,974,000 after buying an additional 3,749,613 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 49.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,873,498 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,565,566,000 after buying an additional 3,606,319 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $501,219,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,356 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after buying an additional 2,782,856 shares during the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Susan Wojcicki acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $189.36 per share, for a total transaction of $208,296.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 101,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,290,103.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig Conway sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.95, for a total value of $42,963.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,822.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 395,907 shares of company stock worth $64,634,173. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM opened at $160.43 on Thursday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $115.29 and a 52 week high of $195.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 802.19, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $148.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.38.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

CRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Argus lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $180.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Cfra upgraded salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.15.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

