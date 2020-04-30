Capstone Financial Group Inc. Sells 4,025 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Capstone Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,175 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 4,025 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 2.2% of Capstone Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Capstone Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 374.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 10,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $869,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,966. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total transaction of $35,232.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,796.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,997 shares of company stock valued at $7,877,657. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABT opened at $92.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $161.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.93. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $61.61 and a fifty-two week high of $100.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.67.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

ABT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim cut Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Evercore ISI lowered Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.47.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

