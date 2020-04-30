Certified Advisory Corp Purchases 200 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 52.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 582 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Square were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Square by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,798,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,113,499,000 after purchasing an additional 8,237,229 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Square during the fourth quarter worth $228,755,000. HMI Capital LLC bought a new position in Square during the fourth quarter worth $85,568,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Square by 10.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,590,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $449,952,000 after purchasing an additional 829,282 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Square by 66.2% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,927,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,937,000 after purchasing an additional 767,253 shares during the period. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SQ shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Square from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Square from $75.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Square in a report on Monday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.68.

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 8,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total transaction of $389,587.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,569,905.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total value of $106,547.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,975 shares in the company, valued at $5,914,870.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,907 shares of company stock worth $2,419,187. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQ opened at $65.77 on Thursday. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.33 and a 52-week high of $87.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.30. The firm has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a PE ratio of 84.32 and a beta of 2.82.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Square had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

