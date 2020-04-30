Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Trims Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,542 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 933 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Comcast by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 174,110,405 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,829,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234,334 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Comcast by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 134,005,521 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,026,230,000 after acquiring an additional 31,604,388 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Comcast by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 89,091,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,006,456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,822,230 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,221,494 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,016,868,000 after acquiring an additional 506,393 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $2,140,195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $37,938.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,229 shares in the company, valued at $154,569.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $7,513,073.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 893,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,101,359.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,739 shares of company stock worth $7,585,502 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $39.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $31.70 and a 1 year high of $47.74.

Several research firms recently commented on CMCSA. ValuEngine raised Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.64.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

