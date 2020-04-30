Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Blue Fin Capital Inc.

Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,985 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 3.2% of Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 204 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 799 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 2,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $1,342.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,530.74. The company has a market cap of $921.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,181.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,317.40.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 42.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Nomura Securities increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,498.94.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

